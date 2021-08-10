 Skip to main content

Senseonics Shares Drop On Posting Wider Q2 Loss; Backs FY21 Revenue Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
  • Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENSposted a second-quarter 2021 loss of $(180.3) million, seeing its bottom line plummet from a loss of just $(7.5) million last year.
  • Net loss included a $169.43 million increase in other expenses primarily related to non-cash accounting charges and a $3.36 million increase in loss from operations.
  • Loss per share of $(0.42), missed the consensus of $(0.03).
  • It posted revenue of $3.29 million compared to $0.26 million for Q2 FY20, beating the consensus of $2.89 million.
  • The company's gross profit was $0.39 million, compared to a loss of $(1.1) million, primarily due to the fulfillment of orders utilizing existing written-off inventory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments were $215.0 million, and outstanding indebtedness was $109.9 million.
  • Outlook: Senseonics' outlook for full-year revenues is unchanged at $12 million - $15 million (consensus $13.8 million).
  • Price Action: SENS shares are down 8.15% at $2.99 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers

