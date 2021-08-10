 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nano-X Imaging Announces Two Acquisitions; Management Reshuffle
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
Share:
Nano-X Imaging Announces Two Acquisitions; Management Reshuffle
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) has announced a merger agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd, an artificial medical intelligence (AI) developer, for $100 million upfront and up to another $100 million tied to the achievement of specific milestones.
  • The deal consideration will be paid in Nano-x shares. 
  • Nano-x has also entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire USARAD and its related company, Medical Diagnostics Web, for $30 million, comprising $21 million of Nano-x shares and $9 million in cash. USARAD operates a global network of 300 radiologists. 
  • Nano-X ended the second quarter of 2021 with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $193.4 million.
  • NNOX said that its Chairman and CEO, Ran Poliakine, will continue his role as Executive Chairman; Erez Meltzer, a current Board member, will assume the CEO's role in January 2022.
  • Ran Daniel to succeed Itzhak Maayan as Chief Financial Officer and will join the Company on August 15. Mr. Maayan will remain with the company as CFO through the end of September.
  • Price Action: NNOX shares are down 14.2% at $25.85 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NNOX)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
NANO-X, EiLEENO Pharma Ink Distribution Deal For Imaging Solutions In Nigeria
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Here's Why Buyers Came Into Nano-X Imaging Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Management Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com