 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Strong End Market Momentum Helps Gilat Clock 49% Q2 Revenue Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:25pm   Comments
Share:
Strong End Market Momentum Helps Gilat Clock 49% Q2 Revenue Growth
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 49% year-on-year to $56.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $38.3 million.
  • Segments: Fixed Networks revenue increased 41.5% Y/Y to $30.8 million, Mobility Solutions revenue rose 42.2% Y/Y to $19.9 million, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects revenue climbed 144.1% Y/Y to $6.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 434 bps to 29.4% as costs surged 40% Y//Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA climbed to $2.5 million from $0.1 million in Q2 FY20. The margin expanded 415 bps to 4.4% as expenses rose 30.7% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.01.
  • Gilat held $81.95 million in cash and equivalents and generated $8.4 million in operating cash flow. 
  • Gilat buttressed its Mobility segment in maritime with a multi-million-dollar award from SES and NGSO with over $15 million in orders from a leading satellite operator. 
  • The Defense segment secured deals for over $10 million in Asia, Latin America, and the U.S.
  • Inflight connectivity sector recovery, in addition to continued growth expected from the Maritime, Cellular Backhaul, NGSO, and Defense market segments, and its Peru operations, are likely to drive the revenue and profitability 2H of FY21 and FY22.
  • Price Action: GILT shares closed higher by 1.63% at $10.57 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GILT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Gilat Bags Multi-Million Dollar Satellite Communication Equipment Contract For Asian Defense Forces
Gilat Bags $9M Low Earth Orbit Constellation Order
Gilat Wins Multiple Latin American Armed Force Projects
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com