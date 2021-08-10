Earnings Outlook For TELA Bio

On Wednesday, August 11, TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

TELA Bio EPS will likely be near $-0.52 while revenue will be around $6.31 million, according to analysts. TELA Bio's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.53 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $3.51 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 1.89%. Sales would be up 79.93% on a year-over-year basis. TELA Bio's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.49 -0.49 -0.59 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.54 -0.53 -0.53 Revenue Estimate 5.46 M 5.80 M 4.58 M 1.93 M Revenue Actual 5.88 M 5.67 M 5.31 M 3.51 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TELA Bio is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.