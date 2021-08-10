Earnings Outlook For Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada)

On Wednesday, August 11, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:ASM) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.02 on revenue of $8.73 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada)'s loss in the same period a year ago was $0.02 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $4.84 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 200.0%. Sales would be up 80.37% on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 0 -0.01 -0.02 Revenue Estimate 8.73 M 8.73 M 8.73 M 8.73 M Revenue Actual 29.00 K 1.41 M 2.66 M 4.84 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) were trading at $0.9872 as of August 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. Common Shares (Canada) is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.