 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SuperCom Q2 Result Tops Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
SuperCom Q2 Result Tops Consensus
  • SuperCom Ltd (NASDAQ: SPCBreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2% quarter-on-quarter to $3.09 million, beating the analyst consensus of $3 million.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 230 bps to 57.6% as the costs declined 3.2% Q/Q.
  • The non-GAAP gross margin grew 220 bps to 60.4%.
  • The EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps to 22.1% as expenses rose 4.6% Q/Q.
  • Loss per share of $(0.04) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.10).
  • SuperCom held $10.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • SuperCom continued to see momentum in its IoT Tracking segment as SuperCom's remote monitoring solutions addressed overpopulated prison issues, led to substantial cost savings, and reduced recidivism among offenders.
  • Price Action: SPCB shares traded lower by 1.67% at $1.18 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCB)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com