Higher Forklift Demand Helped Greenland Clock 70% Q2 Revenue Growth, FY21 Guidance Hike
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:20pm   Comments
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTECreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 70.1% year-on-year to $28.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $20.6 million.
  • Significant sales volume increased from the continuously growing market demand, and the ability to boost supplies drove the growth.
  • The number of transmission products sold increased 48.5% Y/Y to 42,046 units.
  • Margins: The gross margin expanded 280 bps to 20.2% due to a shift in the product mix towards the higher value and more sophisticated products like the hydraulic transmission. 
  • The operating margin rose 60 bps to 8% due to higher costs.
  • Net income rose 114.2% Y/Y to $3.2 million. EPS of $0.26 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11.
  • Greenland held $20.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Greenland benefitted from strong demand as forklifts were the ultimate necessity for clients moving raw materials, components, and finished goods through a global supply chain to meet accelerating growth.
  • Guidance: Greenland raised FY21 revenues from $80 million - $90 million to $90 million - $100 million, implying 35% - 49% Y/Y growth against the analyst consensus of $90.8 million.
  • Price action: GTEC shares closed 5.88% higher at $6.84 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

