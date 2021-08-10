 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SmileDirectClub Stock Falls As Q2 Earnings Stung By Cyberattack, Pandemic, Fall Short Of Expectations
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:39pm   Comments
Share:
SmileDirectClub Stock Falls As Q2 Earnings Stung By Cyberattack, Pandemic, Fall Short Of Expectations
  • SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDCQ2 sales increased 63% Y/Y to $174.18 million but fell below the consensus of $198.45 million.
  • It posted a narrowed EPS of $(0.14), compared to $(0.25) a year ago, missing the analyst estimate of $(0.10).
  • The Company reported unique aligner shipments of 90,006 in the quarter, with an average aligner gross sales price of $1,885, compared to $1,817 in Q2 FY20.
  • SmileDirectClub reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22.5 million, higher than a loss of $20.3 million a year ago.
  • Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes added, "The short-term headwinds from residual impacts of the April cyber-attack, the lasting economic effects from COVID on our target demographic, and the slower scaling of some of our new international markets due to COVID prevented us from achieving our anticipated second-quarter results."
  •  SDC continues to expect short-term headwinds associated with macroeconomic factors and impacts related to the cyber-attack.
  • FY21 Guidance: SmileDirectClub expects sales of $750 million - $800 million vs. the consensus of $833.7 million.
  • It expects a Gross margin in the mid-70% range through the second half of 2021.
  • Stephens & Co downgrades SDC stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowers the price target from $17 to $11.
  • William Blair as well downgrades the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • JP Morgan lowers the price target from $10 to $6 and downgrades the stock from neutral to underweight.
  • Price Action: SDC shares plunged 24.18% at $5.08 on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for SDC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021Craig-HallumDowngradesBuyHold
Aug 2021Stephens & Co.DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Aug 2021William BlairDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SDC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SDC)

SmileDirectClub Stock Tumbles After Q2 Earnings: Is The Growth Story Broken?
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Understanding SmileDirectClub's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2021
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Sysco Tops Q4 Views
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Downgrades Health Care Price Target Small Cap

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CMBMVertical ResearchDowngrades
BPMPJonesTradingDowngrades
KELYANorthcoast ResearchUpgrades29.0
LFTLadenburg ThalmannUpgrades4.5
AXSMSVB LeerinkMaintains75.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com