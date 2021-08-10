 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 116.23% year over year to $3.33, which beat the estimate of $2.93.

Revenue of $1,218,000,000 rose by 19.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,220,000,000.

Looking Ahead

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vzuopvth

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $688.03

52-week low: $453.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.19%

Company Overview

TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.

 

Related Articles (TDG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings; Crude Oil Rebounds
5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
TransDigm Gr's Earnings Outlook
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
Is Now the Time To Buy These Aerospace And Defense Stocks?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com