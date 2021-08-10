TransDigm: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 116.23% year over year to $3.33, which beat the estimate of $2.93.
Revenue of $1,218,000,000 rose by 19.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,220,000,000.
Looking Ahead
TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
TransDigm Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 10, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vzuopvth
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $688.03
52-week low: $453.76
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.19%
Company Overview
TransDigm manufactures and services a diverse set of components for commercial and military aircraft. The firm organizes itself in three segments, a power and control segment, an airframe segment, and a small nonaviation segment. The firm operates as an acquisitive holding company that targets firms with proprietary, sole-source products with substantial aftermarket content. The firm regularly employs financial leverage to amplify operating results.
