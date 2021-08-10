 Skip to main content

Recap: Jumia Technologies Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.45% over the past year to ($0.52), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $40,241,000 higher by 4.58% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $42,340,000.

Looking Ahead

Jumia Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2747/42169

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $69.89

Company's 52-week low was at $7.00

Price action over last quarter: down 3.25%

Company Overview

Jumia Technologies AG is the pan-African e-commerce platform. The company's platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers. Its logistics service enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and the company's payment service facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets. Jumia generates revenue from Sales of goods, Commissions, Fulfillment, Value-added services, and Marketing & Advertising. Its geographical segments are West Africa, North Africa, East & South Africa, Europe, and United Arab Emirates. The firm generates most of its revenue from the West Africa segment.

 

