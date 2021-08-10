 Skip to main content

Organogenesis Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations; Sales Jump 79%; Raises FY21 Sales Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 5:31pm   Comments
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ORGOQ2 revenues increased 79% Y/Y to $123.2 million, edging out analysts' average expectation of $107.30 million.
  • The increase was driven by a $51.7 million increase, or 87%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products and a $2.5 million growth, or 27%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products.
  • Gross margin expanded from 71% to 76% resulted primarily from increased sales volume and a shift in product mix to higher gross margin products.
  • The Company posted an operating income of $23.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA income was $25.1 million, compared to $0.3 million in Q2 FY20.
  • ORGO reported EPS of $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $(0.05), ahead of the consensus of $0.07.
  • Organogenesis held $90.3 million in cash and restricted cash and $83.5 million in debt obligations.
  • FY21 Guidance: Organogenesis sees revenues of $456 million - $472 million (consensus $446.28 million), against previous guidance of $438 million and $454 million.
  • It includes $423 million - $436 million from Advanced Wound Care products and $33 million - $36 million from the Surgical & Sports Medicine segment and expects positive net income and adjusted EBITDA for FY21.
  • Separately, Organogenesis announced a new credit agreement led by Silicon Valley Bank of $200 million.
  • Price Action: ORGO shares closed at $15 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Financing Small Cap

