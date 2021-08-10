 Skip to main content

Recap: II-VI Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) moved higher by 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.42% year over year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $808,006,000 up by 8.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $783,330,000.

Guidance

II-VI sees Q1 EPS of $0.75-$0.90 and sales of $780 million-$830 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t6z8nch6

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $100.44

52-week low: $36.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.48%

Company Profile

II-VI Inc manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in two segments Photonic Solutions Segment and Compound Semiconductors Segment. The Photonic Solutions Segment leverages II-VI's compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems. The Compound Semiconductors Segment is a market leader in differentiated materials and devices.

 

