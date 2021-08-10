Recap: Aramark Q3 Earnings

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) moved higher by 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.35% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $2,981,000,000 up by 38.52% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,060,000,000.

Outlook

Aramark sees FY21 continued organic revenue improvement, reaching 80% to 85% of 2019 levels.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f29znefh

Price Action

52-week high: $43.12

Company's 52-week low was at $21.87

Price action over last quarter: down 2.62%

Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to a variety of clients and institutions. The majority of company revenue comes from its North American food and support services segment. Smaller but substantial segments include food and support services international and uniform and career apparel. The food and support services segments provide food for school districts; colleges; healthcare facilities; correctional institutions; and business, sports, and entertainment venues. The uniform segment rents, delivers, cleans, and maintains work clothes and ancillary items like towels and mats to customers in North America and Japan. The company has hundreds of service locations and distribution centers across the United States and Canada.