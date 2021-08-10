 Skip to main content

Recap: IDEAYA Biosciences Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 44.07% year over year to ($0.33), which missed the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $8,756,000 higher by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $13,350,000.

Guidance

IDEAYA Biosciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $26.00

52-week low: $11.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.09%

Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. It is engaged in applying capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality. The company's product candidate IDE196 is a protein kinase C, or PKC, an inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

 

