Itamar Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 17.65% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.29).

Revenue of $12,560,000 rose by 41.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,800,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $53,000,000 and $54,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4vp62jd3

Price Action

52-week high: $28.90

52-week low: $17.01

Price action over last quarter: down 17.60%

Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of cardiological conditions and sleeps breathing disorders. It offers medical devices based on the Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities. It provides a WatchPAT device, a mobile device for convenient home use in the diagnoses of sleep breathing disorders; and an EndoPAT device that diagnoses endothelial dysfunction. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and Canada.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

