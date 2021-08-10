Recap: Casper Sleep Q2 Earnings
Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 32.79% year over year to ($0.81), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).
Revenue of $151,756,000 up by 37.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,280,000.
Looking Ahead
Q3 revenue expected to be between $152,000,000 and $159,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 10, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.casper.com%2F&eventid=3193768&sessionid=1&key=8F9FC604D2E805409CFE5E70ED4C3A63®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $12.00
Company's 52-week low was at $5.53
Price action over last quarter: down 25.42%
Company Description
Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.
