Recap: Casper Sleep Q2 Earnings

Shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) rose 2.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.79% year over year to ($0.81), which missed the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $151,756,000 up by 37.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 revenue expected to be between $152,000,000 and $159,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.casper.com%2F&eventid=3193768&sessionid=1&key=8F9FC604D2E805409CFE5E70ED4C3A63®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.00

Company's 52-week low was at $5.53

Price action over last quarter: down 25.42%

Company Description

Casper Sleep Inc is a provider of sleep products to consumers through various sales channels. The company operates in one segment within the United States, Canada and Europe. It distributes products through an e-commerce platform, plus more than fifty Casper retail stores.