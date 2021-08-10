Recap: Graham Q1 Earnings

Shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM) decreased 1.2% after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 55.56% year over year to ($0.28), which missed the estimate of ($0.08).

Revenue of $20,157,000 higher by 20.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $23,500,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $130,000,000 and $140,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45740/indexl.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.44

52-week low: $12.00

Price action over last quarter: down 10.31%

Company Profile

Graham Corporation manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense, and chemical/petrochemical industries based with emphasis on the United States. Its suite of products includes ejectors, surface condensers, and liquid vacuum pumps. For the defense industry, its equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. For the chemical and petrochemical industries, its equipment is used in fertilizer, ethylene, methanol and downstream chemical facilities. The company derives its revenue from the sale of Vacuum equipment.