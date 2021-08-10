 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allot Beats Q2 Earnings As Cybersecurity Responsibility Shifts To CSPs; Reiterates FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 6:55pm   Comments
Share:
Allot Beats Q2 Earnings As Cybersecurity Responsibility Shifts To CSPs; Reiterates FY21 Guidance
  • Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 8% year-on-year to $35.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $34.1 million.
  • Margin: The GAAP margin reduced 100 bps to 69% as costs rose 10% Y/Y. The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 50 bps to 70.2%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.04) beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.09).
  • Allot held $105.6 million in cash and equivalents and generated $3.6 million in operating cash flow.
  • Growth Drivers: The Q2 results reflect the growth and momentum of the revolution of shifting cybersecurity responsibility from the individual to the Communications Service Providers (CSPs). 
  • The 5G Netprotect product is gaining momentum with another win with a Tier-1 in APAC. Allot inked additional SECaas contracts with multiple operators in APAC, EMEA, and Latam.
  • Outlook: Allot reiterated FY21 revenue outlook of $145 million - $150 million versus the analyst consensus of $147.1 million.
  • Price action: ALLT shares closed lower by 7.38% at $17.33 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
A Preview Of Allot's Earnings
Analyzing Allot's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Allot
Central European CSP Picks Allot For Cybersecurity Solutions
Tier 1 European Communications Group Picks Allot To Protect Consumer, Small Business From Cyberthreats
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com