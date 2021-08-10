Dynatronics Stock Is Trading Higher On Interim Q4 Sales Beating Wall Street Consensus
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is trading higher in the premarket session after it announced preliminary Q4 FY21 sales of around $12.1 million, ahead of the consensus of $10.3 million.
- "We have substantially completed the optimization initiatives announced on April 22, 2021, as planned. Continued product net sales outpaced our expectations in the fourth quarter, and our bank line was undrawn with a cash position of $6.1 million on June 30, 2021, up 176% from June 30, 2020," concluded John Krier, CEO.
- Dynatronics expects to experience continued challenges due to COVID-19, including higher delivery and shipment costs, supply chain disruptions, and extended handling times.
- It also expects some continued volatility from its business optimization.
- Price Action: DYNT shares are up 23.10% at $1.61 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
