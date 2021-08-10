 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dynatronics Stock Is Trading Higher On Interim Q4 Sales Beating Wall Street Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:00am   Comments
Share:
Dynatronics Stock Is Trading Higher On Interim Q4 Sales Beating Wall Street Consensus
  • Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) is trading higher in the premarket session after it announced preliminary Q4 FY21 sales of around $12.1 million, ahead of the consensus of $10.3 million.
  • "We have substantially completed the optimization initiatives announced on April 22, 2021, as planned. Continued product net sales outpaced our expectations in the fourth quarter, and our bank line was undrawn with a cash position of $6.1 million on June 30, 2021, up 176% from June 30, 2020," concluded John Krier, CEO.
  • Dynatronics expects to experience continued challenges due to COVID-19, including higher delivery and shipment costs, supply chain disruptions, and extended handling times. 
  • It also expects some continued volatility from its business optimization.
  • Price Action: DYNT shares are up 23.10% at $1.61 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DYNT)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com