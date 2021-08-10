 Skip to main content

Planet Fitness Stock Falls On Mixed Q2 Results, Weak FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 7:06am   Comments
  • Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNTreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 241% year-on-year, to $137.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $127.2 million.
  • Franchise segment revenue increased 246.9% Y/Y, Corporate-owned stores gained 330.8%, and the Equipment segment grew 142.8%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.21 missed the analyst consensus of $0.23.
  • Operating expenses increased 54.1% Y/Y to $96.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 29.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $40.25 million.
  • Planet Fitness opened 24 new stores during the period, bringing total stores to 2,170 as of June 30, 2021.
  • The company held $527.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $74.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $55.6 million, versus $(9.3) million in the prior year.
  • Outlook: Planet Fitness sees FY21 sales of $530 million - $540 million, versus the consensus of $541.69 million.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $0.65 - $0.70, versus the consensus of $0.94.
  • Price action: PLNT shares traded lower by 3.23% at $71.86 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

