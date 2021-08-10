5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.23 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday.

(NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.23 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. 3D Systems shares surged 12.6% to $31.92 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: DDD) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. 3D Systems shares surged 12.6% to $31.92 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to have earned $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. TransDigm shares rose 0.1% to close at $628.51 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor