5 Stocks To Watch For August 10, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.23 billion before the opening bell. SYSCO shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday. 3D Systems shares surged 12.6% to $31.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) to have earned $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. TransDigm shares rose 0.1% to close at $628.51 on Monday.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company said it currently has liquidity availability of more than $2 billion. AMC also announced plans to begin accepting apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin as payment for move tickets and concessions by the end of this year. AMC shares climbed 5.3% to $35.60 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion after the closing bell. Coinbase shares fell 0.3% to $279.75 in after-hours trading.
