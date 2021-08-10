Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.99 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $58.90 million.

• Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.21 million.

• BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $68.77 million.

• Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.60 million.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $127.00 million.

• Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $212.40 million.

• Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $507.67 million.

• Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.00 million.

• Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $224.68 million.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.63 million.

• Endeavor Group Holdings (NYSE:EDR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $48.42 million.

• Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $73.55 million.

• TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ:TA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $420.88 million.

• Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.33 million.

• Graham (NYSE:GHM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $23.50 million.

• Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $25.32 million.

• II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $783.33 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $353.25 million.

• TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $816.29 million.

• TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Circor International (NYSE:CIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $189.20 million.

• Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.13 million.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.23 billion.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Compx International (AMEX:CIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $662.05 million.

• Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $164.32 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.

• Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.15 million.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $151.28 million.

• Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $11.80 million.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $42.34 million.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $53.48 million.

• Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $77.44 million.

• Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $99.56 million.

• Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $63.41 million.

• AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.65 million.

• OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $78.20.

• Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $2.55 million.

• TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $162.11 million.

• Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.35 million.

• Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.00 thousand.

• 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $899.03 million.

• Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $48.98 million.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $61.21 million.

• Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $8.91 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $160.20 million.

• Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.82 million.

• HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $8.94 million.

• aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $620.00 thousand.

• StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.78 million.

• Unity Software (NYSE:U) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $243.12 million.

• Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.14 million.

• CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.95 million.

• McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $433.99 million.

• Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $125.60 million.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $94.84 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $192.29 million.

• Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $35.64 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $114.51 million.

• PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $45.05 million.

• Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $157.76 million.

• Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $80.29 million.

• Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $82.68 million.

• ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $12.57 million.

• Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Olo (NYSE:OLO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.03 million.

• ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $54.31 million.

• PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $46.90 million.

• Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $97.64 million.

• Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $183.11 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.96 million.

• Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $25.61 million.

• Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $735.43 million.

• Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $122.92 million.

• The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $65.28 million.

• Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $34.43 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.73 million.

• Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.31 million.

• OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.57 million.

• Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.72 million.

• Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $410.00 million.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.57 million.

• Stride (NYSE:LRN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $388.87 million.

• Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $690.00 thousand.

• FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $118.88 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $19.52 million.

• Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $337.10 million.

• Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $45.59 million.

• Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $19.78 million.

• NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $174.09 million.

• Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.86 million.

• Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.65 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $260.00 thousand.

• Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $775.55 million.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.91 million.

• PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.19 million.

• Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $20.68 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.00 million.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $14.00 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.68 million.

• Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.56 million.

• Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $59.65 million.

• Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Largo Resources (NASDAQ:LGO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ballantyne Strong (AMEX:BTN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.