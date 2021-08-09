Penumbra: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 170.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $184,258,000 higher by 75.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,760,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $720,000,000 and $730,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.penumbrainc.com%2F&eventid=3193637&sessionid=1&key=EE5175A09B80797993711198CE265878®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $314.22

52-week low: $163.49

Price action over last quarter: down 3.57%

Company Overview

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for the neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.