Halozyme Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 247.37% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $136,455,000 up by 147.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $103,160,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.85 and $2.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $425,000,000 and $445,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.halozyme.com%2F&eventid=3190491&sessionid=1&key=19FD715D05505EFFAB78DB40ECE12427®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.40

52-week low: $25.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.75%

Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies. The company seeks to create therapies focused on human enzymes that alter tumors. Halozyme utilizes a strategy that focuses on developing its own proprietary products in therapeutic areas with significant unmet medical needs, with a focus on oncology, and licensing its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products. The company's operations are based in the United States, with minimal long-lived assets located internationally.