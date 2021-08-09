Recap: Apellis Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 73.25% year over year to ($2.72), which missed the estimate of ($1.70).

Revenue of $623,000 up by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $810,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r7pkvgyz

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $73.00

Company's 52-week low was at $26.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.52%

Company Description

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3 the central protein in the complement cascade.