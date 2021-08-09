Recap: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 95.00% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $272,824 higher by 2.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,210,000.

Looking Ahead

Inovio Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2021/42362

Price Action

52-week high: $21.84

52-week low: $5.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.37%

Company Description

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc is a United States based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and infectious diseases. The company is engaged in gene therapy, where its immunotherapy platform consists of DNA-based immunotherapy and electroporation delivery technologies.