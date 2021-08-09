Recap: StarTek Q2 Earnings

Shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 442.86% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $189,031,000 higher by 32.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $159,750,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

StarTek hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7e7fry6m

Price Action

52-week high: $9.80

52-week low: $4.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.31%

Company Description

StarTek Inc is a customer engagement business process outsourcing company. The company operates its business through six reportable segments, based on the geographic regions: Americas, Middle East, Malaysia, India and Sri Lanka, Argentina and Peru, Rest of World. Its service offerings include customer care, sales support, inbound sales, complex order processing, accounts receivable management, technical and product support, up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, customer intelligence analytics and other industry-specific processes. Americas contribute the majority of the revenue.