Tidewater: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.09% year over year to ($0.73), which missed the estimate of ($0.51).

Revenue of $89,953,000 up by 4.03% year over year, which missed the estimate of $90,500,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tidewater hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $15.92

52-week low: $5.41

Price action over last quarter: down 20.57%

Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the global offshore energy industry through the operation of a diversified fleet of marine service vessels. The company's vessels and associated vessel services provide support for all phases of offshore exploration, field development, and production. These services include towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and remotely operated vehicle operations and a variety of specialized services. The company operates in the following principal geographical areas are the Americas, the Middle East/Asia Pacific, Europe/Mediterranean Sea and West Africa. The majority of its revenue is derived from the Americas.