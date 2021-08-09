 Skip to main content

Recap: Bonanza Creek Energy Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 95.08% over the past year to $1.19, which missed the estimate of $1.31.

Revenue of $156,035,000 rose by 331.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $137,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $50.98

Company's 52-week low was at $15.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.16%

Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc is an exploration and production company. It is engaged in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its operations are focused in Rocky Mountain and in the Mid-Continent region.

 

