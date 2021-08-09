Athersys: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.10), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $0 decreased by 100.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $40,000.

Looking Ahead

Athersys hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3191090&sessionid=1&key=4CAF4BE32570E8AF9E75DFE983F3E410®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.03

Company's 52-week low was at $1.35

Price action over last quarter: down 1.29%

Company Profile

Athersys Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing novel and proprietary therapies in the areas where there is a unmet medical need, particularly in the regenerative medicine area. The firm's main product is Multistem cell therapy. Its current clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and certain pulmonary conditions. Its revenue has been derived from corporate collaborations, license agreements, and government grants.