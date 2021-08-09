Omeros: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 24.59% year over year to ($0.46), which beat the estimate of ($0.57).

Revenue of $28,823,000 higher by 113.03% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $24,270,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mr4fzcm5

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $25.46

Company's 52-week low was at $9.25

Price action over last quarter: down 18.61%

Company Profile

Omeros Corp is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. Its goal is to research, develop, and commercialize small-molecule and protein therapeutics targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company owns Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and launched in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery and intraocular lens replacement. Its product pipeline is focused on complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; Huntington's disease and cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders.