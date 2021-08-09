Digital Turbine: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 161.54% year over year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $212,615,000 higher by 260.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $190,280,000.

Guidance

Digital Turbine Sees Q2 Adj. EPS ~$0.38 vs $0.37 Estimate, Sales $300M-$306M vs $291M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1507/42359

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $102.56

52-week low: $19.32

Price action over last quarter: down 1.28%

Company Overview

Digital Turbine Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers and other third parties to enable them to effectively monetize mobile content. The company's operates in one business which is Advertising. The Advertising business is comprised of two businesses Operator and OEM, and Advertiser and Publisher.