Organogenesis Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 400.00% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $123,196,000 higher by 78.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $107,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Organogenesis Sees FY21 Revs $456M-$472M Vs $446.28M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bsapkjkf

Price Action

52-week high: $24.34

52-week low: $3.36

Price action over last quarter: down 11.83%

Company Description

Organogenesis Holdings Inc is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. Its product category includes Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine. The company generates maximum revenue from Advanced Wound Care products. Some of its products include PuraPly Antimicrobial, Affinity, NuShield, Apligraf, Dermagraft and others.