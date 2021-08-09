Recap: Sykes Enterprises Q2 Earnings

Shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 2.82% over the past year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.58.

Revenue of $448,885,000 up by 7.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $445,430,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $54.01

52-week low: $30.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.81%

Company Overview

Sykes Enterprises Inc or Sykes is a provider of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Their end customers are in communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail and other industries. Sykes serves its clients through two geographic operating regions which are the Americas & EMEA. In Europe, it also provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling.