Recap: PCTEL Q2 Earnings

Shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 36.36% year over year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $21,681,000 rose by 9.27% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $21,500,000.

Guidance

PCTEL hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2279/42253

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.05

52-week low: $4.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.74%

Company Overview

PCTEL Inc delivers performance-critical technology solutions to the wireless industry. The company's segments are divided into three segments that are Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial Internet of Things. The company product includes Antenna Products and Test & Measurement Products. Antenna Products includes Mobile Antennas, Infrastructure Base station Antennas, In-Building Antennas, GNSS/GPS Antennas, Embedded Antennas, and RF ANcillary and Cable Products, and Test & Measurement Products include Scanning Receivers, Public safety testing solution, Scanning Receiver Software, Interference Locating System, and User Experience Test Tools. The majority of the revenue is generated from Antenna Products.