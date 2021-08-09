 Skip to main content

Johnson Outdoors Stock Gains As Q3 Earnings Smashes Estimates On Strong Demand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 1:56pm   Comments
  • Johnson Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: JOUTreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 54.3% year-on-year, to $213.57 million, beating the analyst consensus of $198.68 million.
  • Net sales from Fishing increased 51% Y/Y, Camping grew 84%, Watercraft Recreation increased 30%, and Diving rose 93%.
  • Gross profit rose 55.9% Y/Y to $97.5 million with a profit margin of 45.7%.
  • Operating expenses increased 20% Y/Y to $59.4 million.
  • The operating margin was 17.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 195% to $38.1 million.
  • The company held $249 million in cash and equivalents as of July 2, 2021.
  • EPS of $2.83 beat the analyst consensus of $2.50.
  • "Momentum in Fishing, Camping and Watercraft Recreation continued, and as pandemic-related travel restrictions are being lifted, our work to strengthen the SCUBAPRO brand has been paying off as Diving begins to recover," said CEO Helen Johnson-Leipold.
  • Price action: JOUT shares are trading higher by 5.10% at $124.17 on the last check Monday.

