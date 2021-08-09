 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avaya Stock Falls After Q3 Results, Cuts Top End Of FY21 EPS Outlook; Acquires CTIntegrations
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Avaya Stock Falls After Q3 Results, Cuts Top End Of FY21 EPS Outlook; Acquires CTIntegrations
  • Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE: AVYAreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year to $732 million, beating the analyst consensus of $730.6 million.
  • Segments: Revenue from products declined 2.7% Y/Y to $254 million. Services revenue increased 3.9% Y/Y to $478 million.
  • Annual recurring revenue rose 275% Y/Y to $425 million.
  • CAPS (Cloud, Alliance Partner, and Subscription) increased 30% Y/Y. Software and services revenue declined 89% Y/Y.
  • ~60% of OneCloud Annual recurring revenue came from customers generating $1 million or more in ARR.
  • Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 30 bps to 61.5% as the costs remained flat Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 230 bps to 23.6% as the expenses increased 6.4% Y/Y.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.75 beat the analyst consensus of $0.71.
  • Avaya generated $11 million in operating cash flow. The company held $562 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Avaya sees Q4 revenue of $720 million - $750 million compared to the analyst consensus of $747.99 million.
  • It sees an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22% - 23%.
  • The non-GAAP EPS forecast of $0.66 - $0.78 is below the analyst consensus of $0.79.
  • Avaya now estimates the ARR to cross the $1 billion mark by CY2022, about a year ahead of schedule.
  • For FY21, Revenue of $2.930 billion - $2.960 billion (prior $2.920 billion - $2.955 billion), versus the consensus of $2.96 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.05 - $3.16 (prior $3.02 - $3.20), versus the consensus of $3.16.
  • Acquisition: Avaya acquired specialized contact center developer CTIntegrations for undisclosed terms.
  • The transaction closed earlier in August 2021. The deal will not have a material financial impact on the current quarter.
  • Price action: AVYA shares traded lower by 3.17% at $22.02 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVYA)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Avaya Q3 Earnings
Understanding Avaya Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Avaya Hldgs
Understanding Avaya Hldgs's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings M&A News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com