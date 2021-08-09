 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workhorse Stock Needs To Find A Bounce Or It Could Be Doomed
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 09, 2021 12:16pm   Comments
Share:
Workhorse Stock Needs To Find A Bounce Or It Could Be Doomed

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares gapped down at Monday's market open after the company announced second-quarter financial results.

The company reported a loss per diluted share of 35 cents, missing the estimates by four cents. Revenue came in at $1.2 million, missing analysts' expectations of $5.4 million.

Workhorse Group was up 1.6% to $10.26 at last check.

See Also: Workhorse Group Q2 Sales Surge On Higher Truck Volume; Unloads Majority Stake In Lordstown

Workhorse Group Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks as though it may have broken below the higher low trendline, possibly meaning the stock is changing trends.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating recent sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance.
  • The $18 price level has been able to hold as resistance multiple times in the past and may continue to hold. The higher low trendline has always held as support, but looked to have cracked below the trendline.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been slowly falling the past couple of weeks and now sits at 36 on the indicator. This means there have been more sellers than buyers in recent weeks. If the RSI drops below 30, the stock may be considered oversold.

wkhsdaily8-9-21.png

What’s Next For Workhorse Group?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock bounce back higher and trade above the higher low trendline once again. If the stock can cross back above this trendline, bulls would then like to see a break of resistance.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKHS)

Workhorse Group Q2 Sales Surge On Higher Truck Volume; Unloads Majority Stake In Lordstown
Understanding Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Truck Talk: Crystal Ball Gazing Edition
Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Top Stories Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com