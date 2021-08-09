 Skip to main content

Veritiv Stock Jumps On Strong Q2 Earnings, Upbeat FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
  • Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 18.1% year-on-year, to $1.66 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.52 million.
  • EPS of $1.62 beat the analyst consensus of $0.81.
  • Selling and administrative expenses increased 8.2% Y/Y to $177.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 2.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $38.3 million.
  • Net restructuring charges were $5.2 million for the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 84.7% Y/Y to $73.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.4%, expanding 160 basis points from last year.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $36.9 million. The company held $34.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. 
  • Outlook: Veritiv sees FY21 EPS of $6.25 - $7.50 versus the consensus of $4.50.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $270 million - $290 million (prior $220 million - $240 million).
  • Price action: VRTV shares traded higher by 16.7% at $75.63 on the last check Monday.

