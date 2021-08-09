 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Workhorse Group Q2 Sales Surge On Higher Truck Volume; Unloads Majority Stake In Lordstown
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 11:43am   Comments
Share:
Workhorse Group Q2 Sales Surge On Higher Truck Volume; Unloads Majority Stake In Lordstown
  • Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHSreported second-quarter FY21 sales of $1.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $6.41 million. It reported sales of $0.092 million last year.
  • It delivered a total of 14 trucks in Q2 versus one truck last year.
  • Gross loss widened to $(13.6) million, versus $(1.42) million last year.
  • Operating expenses rose 64% Y/Y to $9.1 million.
  • Operation loss was $(34.4) million versus $(6.98) million the previous year.
  • Loss per share was $(0.35), versus the consensus estimate of $(0.29).
  • Net loss for the quarter narrowed to $(43.6) million.
  • Net interest expense decreased to $10.5 million from $124.3 million last year.
  • Also, Workhorse reported other losses during the six months ended June 30, 2021, of $148.3 million, related to the decrease in fair value of its investment in Lordstown Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE).
  • As of June 30, 2021, Workhorse owned approximately 16.5 million shares of Lordstown Motors. During July 1-August 6, 2021, Workhorse has sold 11.9 million shares of Lordstown Class A Common Stock at an average price of $6.67 per share for expected net proceeds of $78.8 million. As a result of the sales, the company recorded a loss of approximately $52.1 million.
  • Price action: WKHS shares traded higher by 2.08% at $10.31, while RIDE traded higher at 0.42% at $5.96 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKHS)

Understanding Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Truck Talk: Crystal Ball Gazing Edition
Analyzing Workhorse Group's Unusual Options Activity
Could Workhorse Group Be The Next Stock To Squeeze Out The Bears?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com