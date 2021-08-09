Earnings Preview For Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, August 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are predicting Delcath Systems will report a loss of $-0.99 per share on revenue of $720.00 thousand. Delcath Systems reported a per-share loss of $1.9 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $379.00 thousand.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 47.89% increase for the company. Revenue would be have grown 89.97% from the same quarter last year. Delcath Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.98 -1.09 -1.63 -1.69 EPS Actual -1.04 -0.60 -1.16 -1.90 Revenue Estimate 400.00 K 450.00 K 410.00 K 440.00 K Revenue Actual 388.00 K 507.00 K 466.00 K 379.00 K

Stock Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems were trading at $10.25 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Delcath Systems is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.