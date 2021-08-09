Bally's Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Bally's Corp (NYSE: BALY) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 825% year-on-year, to $267.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $225.36 million.
- Gaming revenue rose 763% Y/Y to $205.29 million.
- Operating expense rose 275% Y/Y to $187.2 million.
- The operating margin was 30.1%, and operating income for the quarter was $80.5 million.
- The company held $873.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $34.2 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $83.76 million, versus $(10.72) million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.3%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.48 beat the analyst consensus of $0.46.
- "Improved consumer confidence, minimal capacity restrictions and our disciplined operating strategy all contributed to extremely strong numbers across the board in the second quarter," said CEO George Papanier.
- Price action: BALY shares traded higher by 1.07% at $54.05 on the last check Monday.
