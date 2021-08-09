 Skip to main content

Lightbridge Q2 Net Loss Narrows, Expenses Decline
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021
  • Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) reported second-quarter FY21 net loss attributable that narrowed to $(1.80) million. Loss per share improved to $(0.27) from $(0.66) in 2Q20.
  • Operating loss was $(1.61) million versus $(2.14) million last year.
  • Total operating expenses declined by 16.6% year-over-year to $1.79 million.
  • Lightbridge cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $7.7 million, compared to $3.5 million a year ago. The increase reflects the dissolution of the Enfission joint venture and the settlement payment of ~$4.2 million paid to Framatome.
  • Stockholders' equity was $13.9 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $17.2 million on December 31, 2020. 
  • Lightbridge also appointed Jesse Funches to the Board of Directors.
  • Price Action: LTBR shares traded higher by 2.24% at $6.40 on the last check Monday.

Earnings News

