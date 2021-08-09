 Skip to main content

Original Meme Stock Hertz Global Gains As Q2 Sales Double After Emerging From Bankruptcy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 10:04am   Comments
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZZreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 125.1% year-on-year, to $1.87 billion, reflecting solid leisure travel demand coupled with a tighter fleet inventory.
  • Hertz emerged from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on June 30, 2021.
  • Americas rental car sales gained 202.5% Y/Y, and International rental car sales rose 84% Y/Y. 
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4.9% Y/Y to $172 million.
  • Total revenue per transaction day for the quarter jumped 57% Y/Y, and total revenue per unit per month rose 171%. Vehicle utilization improved to 78% from 30% in Q2 FY20. 
  • Depreciation per unit per month fell 65%.
  • Net loss of $168 million included $633 million of reorganization expenses. Adjusted corporate EBITDA was $639 million with a 34% margin.
  • Adjusted EPS was $2.55, versus a loss of $(3.51) last year.
  • "Our improved financial position and capital structure give us the flexibility and resources to build upon our strengths and capitalize on accelerating momentum in the quarters ahead," said CEO Paul Stone.
  • Price action: HTZZ shares traded higher by 8.58% at $17.854 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo by Dwight Burdette via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

