Recap: Motorcar Parts of America Q1 Earnings

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) decreased 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 975.00% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $149,034,000 up by 56.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $120,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.motorcarparts.com%2F&eventid=3298058&sessionid=1&key=B526325D1B5C27360C5BE5F0B5B50876®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $26.42

Company's 52-week low was at $14.35

Price action over last quarter: down 11.43%

Company Overview

Motorcar Parts of America Inc is a US-based manufacturer, remanufacturer, and distributor of aftermarket automotive and light truck applications. It manufactures and distributes heavy-duty truck and industrial and agricultural application parts. It produces starter engines, alternators, hub assemblies, bearings, and master cylinders. The company supplies its products to the automotive aftermarket either under its own brands, as part of a private-label service, or to warranty replacement programs of automobile manufacturers. It primarily sells rotating electrical products, wheel hub products, brake master cylinders products in the US, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the sales of rotating electrical products.