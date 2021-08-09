Recap: Epizyme Q2 Earnings

Shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) moved higher by 13.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.62% year over year to ($0.63), which missed the estimate of ($0.62).

Revenue of $13,010,000 up by 427.36% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,720,000.

Guidance

Epizyme hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Epizyme hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vursrzju

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.30

52-week low: $6.31

Price action over last quarter: down 11.58%

Company Profile

Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing and commercializing novel epigenetic medicines. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma, Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias and PRMT5 inhibitor.