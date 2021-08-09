Aterian: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) moved higher by 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 547.37% year over year to ($1.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).
Revenue of $68,188,000 higher by 14.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $94,310,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Aterian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 09, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdta6m53
Price Action
52-week high: $23.88
Company's 52-week low was at $8.18
Price action over last quarter: down 44.44%
Company Overview
Aterian Inc is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, consumer electronics. It has various owned and operated brands include Vremi, Healing Solutions, Xtava, TRUWEO, Spiralize, Pohl+Schmitt, and RIF6. The company generates revenue through the online sales of various consumer products that are sold online.
