Aterian: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) moved higher by 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 547.37% year over year to ($1.23), which missed the estimate of ($0.19).

Revenue of $68,188,000 higher by 14.03% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $94,310,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aterian hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdta6m53

Price Action

52-week high: $23.88

Company's 52-week low was at $8.18

Price action over last quarter: down 44.44%

Company Overview

Aterian Inc is a technology-enabled consumer products company. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances (dehumidifiers and air conditioners), beauty-related products and, consumer electronics. It has various owned and operated brands include Vremi, Healing Solutions, Xtava, TRUWEO, Spiralize, Pohl+Schmitt, and RIF6. The company generates revenue through the online sales of various consumer products that are sold online.