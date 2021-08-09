Recap: Eagle Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.16% year over year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $48,124,000 up by 14.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $45,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Eagle Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 09, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.eagleus.com%2F&eventid=3193109&sessionid=1&key=7208F077049E6300CE513B89AE3B5830®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $53.43

Company's 52-week low was at $36.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.29%

Company Description

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes injectable products in the areas of critical care, orphan diseases, and oncology. Its product portfolio consists of four approved products: Argatroban, Ryanodex, Belrapzo, and Bendeka. The company currently has multiple product candidates in advanced stages of development, and under review for approval by the Food and Drug Administration.