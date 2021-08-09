 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pay-TV Helps DISH Network Clock 41% Q2 Revenue Growth, Earnings Beat
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Share:
Pay-TV Helps DISH Network Clock 41% Q2 Revenue Growth, Earnings Beat
  • DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 40.8% year-on-year to $4.49 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.43 billion.
  • Segments: Pay-TV subscribers and related revenue expanded 1.7% Y/Y to $3.2 billion. Wireless services and related revenue were $1.1 billion. Pay-TV equipment sales and other revenue rose 37.4% Y/Y to $50.3 million, and Wireless equipment sales and other revenue grew 143% Y/Y to $184.3 million.
  • Service revenue expanded 35% Y/Y to $4.3 billion. Equipment sales and other revenue grew over 6x to $232.5 million.
  • Drivers: Net Pay-TV subscribers decreased 67,000 in Q2 FY21, compared to 96,000 in Q2 FY20.
  • DISH closed Q2 with 10.99 million Pay-TV subscribers, including 8.55 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.44 million SLING TV subscribers.
  • DISH acquired over 0.2 million wireless subscribers via an asset purchase agreement with Republic Wireless Inc. Additionally, it experienced a drop of 0.2 million retail wireless subscribers versus 0.16 million in Q1.
  • The company closed Q2 with 8.90 million retail wireless subscribers.
  • Margin: The gross margin contracted 177 bps to 35.7%. The gross margin for services expanded by 274 bps to 40.4%.
  • EPS of $1.06 beat the analyst consensus of $0.88.
  • The company held $4.8 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • It generated $2.3 billion in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • Price action: DISH shares traded higher by 0.98% at $42.38 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH)

Recap: DISH Network Q2 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Crude Oil Tumbles 4%
5 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2021
MoffettNathanson Upgrades DISH To Neutral; Increased Price Target Implies 4% Downside
8 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Unusual Options Activity Insight: DISH Network
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com