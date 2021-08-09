5 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Tyson shares gained 0.1% to $71.16 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) announced plans to begin discussions with Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) after the chipmaker issued a $4.6 billion takeover bid. Qualcomm is offering $37 per share, an 18% premium as compared to Magna’s bid of $31.25 per share. The boards of both Veoneer and Magna unanimously approved a potential $3.8 billion deal last month. Veoneer shares fell 0.2% to $38.60 in after-hours trading, while Qualcomm shares slipped 0.4% to close at $146.28 on Friday.
- Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 1.9% to $34.75 in after-hours trading.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga