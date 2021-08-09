 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 4:56am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For August 9, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. DISH shares rose 0.3% to close at $41.97 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) to have earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Tyson shares gained 0.1% to $71.16 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) announced plans to begin discussions with Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) after the chipmaker issued a $4.6 billion takeover bid. Qualcomm is offering $37 per share, an 18% premium as compared to Magna’s bid of $31.25 per share. The boards of both Veoneer and Magna unanimously approved a potential $3.8 billion deal last month. Veoneer shares fell 0.2% to $38.60 in after-hours trading, while Qualcomm shares slipped 0.4% to close at $146.28 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion before the opening bell. US Foods shares gained 1.9% to $34.75 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISH + QCOM)

Veoneer To Begin Discussions with Qualcomm On Takeover Bid
Qualcomm Vs. Magna For Automotive Chipmaker Veoneer: Potential Bidding War?
Understanding Qualcomm's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Qualcomm
Understanding Qualcomm's Unusual Options Activity
Google's New Smartphone Processor, Google Tensor, Set For Debut In Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com